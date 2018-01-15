Couple Charged with Abuse for Starving, Chaining their Children

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin

Authorities in Riverside County, Calif. say that a husband and wife are in custody after allegedly chaining their children to beds in filthy conditions.

One of the children, a 17-year-old girl, escaped from the house in Perris, Calif. on Sunday and dialed 911 on a cellphone she grabbed from the home, according to Perris police. When investigating officers arrived, the girl looked much younger because of her level of emaciation, police said.

Officers went inside the house and found "several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings," a police the statement said. The youngest was 2 years old. Like their sister, the 12 siblings in the house appeared to police to be minors and malnourished, but authorities determined seven of them were in fact adults from the ages of 18 to 29, the Los Angeles Times reported.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were charged Sunday with torture and child endangerment, the Sheriff's Department said.

The parents were being held in jail in lieu of $9 million bail on child abuse charges.

The six children -- including the 17-year-old who escaped -- are being treated at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. The seven adults are being treated at Corona Regional Medical Center in Corona, authorities said.

