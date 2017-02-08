Couple Fights to Keep Their Adopted Daughter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four People Shot on Fairfield Road
-
D.N.A. Deceit? Genetic Testing and Privacy Concerns
-
Firefighter Questioned In Fatal House Fire Cleared
-
Family loses two homes in N.O. East tornado
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
-
School Board Speaks on Devos Confirmation
-
NC Man Charged with Chaining Woman in Shed
-
I-20 Moving Again After Multiple Crashes Slow Traffic
-
Invisible Girls, A Journey Through Autism
-
Two Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery
More Stories
-
Look Out: Someone is Impersonating Columbia Water EmployeesFeb. 8, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
-
Man Found Dead at Lexington County HomeFeb. 8, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
Travel ban affects USC student from entering USFeb. 7, 2017, 5:42 p.m.