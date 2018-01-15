WLTX
Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Dead at 46

wltx 12:26 PM. EST January 15, 2018

LONDON (AP) - Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.
    
Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.
    
Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.
    
The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."

