Dairy Queen Manager Charged in Bullied Teen's Suicide

Kenneth Suttner (Photo: Provided)

Fayette, Missouri (KRCG) - A jury at a Howard County, Missouri coroner's inquest concluded this week a fast food manager and the Glasgow public school district are partly responsible for the suicide death of a bullied teenager.

The jury found 17-year old Kenneth Suttner committed suicide because of harassment, which is subject to a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter. The jury found the harassment came from Suttner's boss at the Fayette Dairy Aueen and at Glasgow High School.

They also found while the Glasgow School District followed policies and procedures, they were negligent in preventing bullying.

Authorities arrested Suttner's manager at the Dairy Queen.

Suttner died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on december 21st after writing several suicide notes to friends and family members.

KRCG