Deal Reached to Avoid U.S. Government Shutdown

Congressional negotiators on Sunday reached an agreement to fund the U.S. government through the end of September, two congressional aides told USA TODAY, avoiding a government shutdown this week.

The deal includes $15 billion in extra funding for defense programs, half of the $30 billion that President Trump asked for in his emergency request. It also includes $1.5 billion in extra money for border security but not the additional $1.4 billion Trump wanted for the border wall. And it includes $2 billion in extra funding for the National Institutes of Health, which Democrats were pushing for, according to a source with the Senate Appropriations Committee.

On Friday, Congress passed a stopgap funding bill that kept the government open for another week, giving lawmakers until midnight on May 5 to try to reach a compromise on legislation to fund the government through September.

Among demands that President Trump had earlier held out for in the deal: $1.4 billion to begin building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, $18 billion in cuts to domestic programs, stripping of funds from Planned Parenthood and allowing states to stop federal grants from going to "sanctuary cities" that protect some undocumented immigrants from deportation.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said earlier in April that the shutdown fight was "the first real test of whether or not the Democrats — specifically in the Senate — are interested in negotiating, interested in compromising."

After details of the agreement emerged Sunday night, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released a statement saying the deal reflects the Democrats' principles. The bill "ensures taxpayer dollars aren’t used to fund an ineffective border wall, excludes poison pill riders, and increases investments in programs that the middle-class relies on, like medical research, education, and infrastructure."

While Republicans hold majorities in the House and Senate, the GOP needs Democratic votes in both chambers to pass the funding bill. In the closely divided Senate, the GOP has a slim majority of 52 seats in a chamber where 60 votes are required to pass the legislation. In the House, Republican leaders need help from Democrats because some conservatives will oppose any bill that increases spending.

Leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations committees crafting the spending bill had been relatively tight-lipped about what the legislation would contain.

Congress was expected to vote early this week on the package, The Washington Post reported.

