Doctor Dragged off United Flight Reaches Undisclosed Settlement with Airline

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

David Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a United Airlines flight, has reached an "amicable settlement" with the airlines over the incident, which was captured on video and viewed worldwide, his lawyer said Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement, the amount of the settlement was not disclosed, but Dao's lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, praised United CEO Oscar Munoz for his handling of the dispute.

"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing and he has," said Thomas Demetrio.

He noted that United took "full responsibility" for what unfolded on Flight 3411 "without attempt to blame others." The lawyer said that the airlines should be applauded for accepting corporate accountability in the matter.

The settlement came on the same day that United announced a sweeping series of changes for passenger protection, including paying up to $10,000 compensation for travelers who voluntarily give up their seat on an overbooked flight.

Dao, a doctor, had refused to leave the airlines at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, as demanded by United, which wanted to make room for four crew members who needed to get on the fully booked flight that day to Louisville on April 9.

In a confrontation captured on video, Dao was bloodied and forcibly removed from the flight.

In making policy changes, Munoz told USA TODAY that steps were taken "to ensure this never happens again."

Dao's lawyer, Demetrio said his client has become an "unintended champion" of the changes that will improve the lives of millions of travelers.

He said he hope that other airlines will follow United's lead to improve passenger service with an emphasis on "empathy, patience, respect and dignity."

