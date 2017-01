Donald Trump Sworn in as 45th President of the United States

Washington, D.C. - Donald J. Trump has taken the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States.

12:14 p.m.



President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before."



Trump says the United States exists to serve its citizens.



He says Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.



But he says too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.



Trump says the "carnage stops right here and right now."



___



12:10 p.m.



President Donald Trump is declaring his victory a victory for working people.



Trump says in his inauguration speech: "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"



Trump says that, for too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price.



He says: "Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed."



He says, "That all changes starting right here and right now."



Trump is also thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their "gracious" aid through the transition.



___



12:09 p.m.



President Donald Trump says change starts "right here and right now."



The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is "whether our government is controlled by the people."



Trump says the forgotten men and women of the country "will be forgotten no longer."



___



12:05 p.m.



President Donald Trump is beginning his inaugural address by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."



He says Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."



It began to rain in Washington as Trump started speaking.



Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.



___



12 p.m.



Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's just taken the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol.



The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country - one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.



The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.



Up next is Trump's inaugural address - where the new commander in chief is expected to set out his vision for the country's next four years.

11:32 a.m.



President-elect Donald Trump has taken the stage for his inauguration.



The Republican businessman from New York flashed a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was introduced.



Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence took the stage at the Capitol minutes after President Barack Obama and members of his family and administration.



Trump will soon be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.



___



11:30 a.m.



Hundreds of people who worked for President Barack Obama are arriving at Andrews Air Force Base to hear some final parting words from the soon-to-be ex-president.



Hours before Obama was to speak, former White House and administration staffers are gathering in a hangar where a small stage with a lone American flag was set up for him.



Obama and his wife, Michelle, are leaving the Capitol by military helicopter after witnessing Donald Trump's swearing-in, and they're being flown to the base in Maryland just outside Washington.



The Obamas will vacation in Palm Springs, California.



___



11:25 a.m.



The dais is filled for the inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol.



President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have taken their seats.



And President-elect Donald Trump's family is ready.



The stage is set for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the next president of the United States.



___



11:20 a.m.



In the crowd gathered on the National Mall for the inauguration, there's no shortage of fans of Democratic figures.



Big cheers went up when images were shown of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who ran for president against Hillary Clinton. But the biggest cheer so far for a Democrat has gone to first lady Michelle Obama. She received sustained applause as people watched her appear on the television screens.



11:10 a.m.



President Barack Obama and his successor, Donald Trump, have arrived at the Capitol for Trump's swearing-in ceremony.



Trump is joined by his family, including his five children Eric, Don Jr., Ivanka, Tiffany and youngest son, Barron.



___



11:05 a.m.



Incoming first lady Melania (meh-LAH'-nee-ah) Trump is wearing a sky blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck combination by Ralph Lauren for Inauguration Day.



In a statement, the Lauren Corp. says: "It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment."



Mrs. Trump's hair is in a soft updo and accessorized with long suede gloves and matching stilettos. She was greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama was wearing red, short-sleeve dress.



Ivanka Trump chose Oscar de la Renta, and Hillary Clinton showed up in a white Ralph Lauren pantsuit that harkened back to the one she wore to accept the Democratic nomination for president at her party's convention in July. Her jacket matched.



Who else made a large fashion statement for Trump's big day?



Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway wore a military-style wool coat by Gucci of red, white and blue, with two rows of cat-head buttons and a matching red cloche hat. She described her look as "Trump revolutionary wear."



___



11 a.m



President Barack Obama's departing White House staff is offering a subtle message on the walls of their lower press office as he leaves office.



Obama aides left up on a wall printed front pages from some of Obama's biggest moments, including his 2009 inaugural, his signing of his health care law and the death of Osama bin Laden.



The wall typically features the day's front pages. The compilation of Obama front pages was put up about a week ago.



Obama's press offices were largely emptied out when Trump arrived at the White House for tea with the outgoing president.



It was unclear whether the front pages will still be there when Trump's team arrives. A cleaning crew was expected to prepare the premises for the incoming administration.



___



10:55 a.m.



Hillary Clinton says she's attending Donald Trump's inauguration to "honor our democracy."



Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.



Here's what Clinton is saying: "I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future."



___



10:50 a.m.



President Barack Obama and his successor, Donald Trump, are departing the White House to head to Trump's inauguration.



The pair got into a limousine that will take them to the Capitol.



Also on their way are Vice President Joe Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and Trump's wife, Melania.



___



10:35 a.m.



Crowds on the National Mall - where people without tickets can watch the inauguration - are growing steadily.



But less than two hours before the swearing-in, there are still wide swaths of empty space. There are strong suggestions that the crowds will not match President Barack Obama's first inaugural eight years ago.



Some people were prevented by security barriers from getting closer to the Capitol despite having plenty of space in front of them.



The grass on the Mall was protected by white plastic and there were some muddy spots amid intermittent rain.



___



10:33 a.m.



Most of the Donald Trump backers who are walking to the inauguration past Union Station in Washington are trying to ignore protesters outside the train station.



Then there's Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with protesters.



"Get a job," Rahm said. "Stop crying snowflakes, Trump won."



Rahm - who's from Philadelphia and does high-rise restorations, is with Bikers for Trump. He says the protesters should get behind the new president.



He says, "This is unite America day."



___



10:25 a.m.



President Barack Obama has left a letter for his successor in the Oval Office before departing the White House - as is the tradition from one president to the next.



The White House is providing no details about what Obama conveyed to Donald Trump.



Obama campaigned vigorously against Trump. But the president and president-elect have had regular phone conversations since the election, with the president offering guidance and advice.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.