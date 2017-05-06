Members of Bring Back Our Girls movement carry plarcards with pictures to press for the release of the missing Chibok schoolgirls. (Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP) - A Nigerian official says dozens of Chibok schoolgirls have been released more than three years after they were abducted from their boarding school by Boko Haram extremists.



The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to reporters. Another official said 83 girls were released.



Family members were eagerly awaiting a list of names late Saturday and said "our hopes and expectations are high."



Officials say the girls were freed near the town of Banki along the border with Cameroon. They were in military custody late Saturday.



While 21 girls had been freed in the first negotiated release in October, 195 had remained hostage until this weekend.





