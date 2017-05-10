Education Secretary DeVos Booed at Bethune-Cookman Commencement
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was nearly drowned out by boos, catcalls and scattered applause as she delivered the commencement speech at historically black Bethune-Cookman University in Florida on Wednesday.
wltx 3:36 PM. EDT May 10, 2017
