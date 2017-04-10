Ex-Atlanta Braves Otis Nixon Found Safe

(Photo: Andy Lyons/Staff)

Police in Georgia announced Monday that they had located former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon.

Nixon, 58, was last seen on Saturday morning when he left his house in his SUV en route to a golf course, where he had a tee time. Nixon never arrived, and Woodstock police sought the public's help in locating him.

"He's safe and sound," Woodstock police Sgt. Randy Milligan told USA TODAY Sports.

Milligan said further details on Nixon's disappearance would be released at a later time.

Nixon played 17 seasons in the majors, including four with the Braves.

