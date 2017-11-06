Families Cling to Hope About Missing Loved Ones Following Church Shooting

The atmosphere in Sutherland Springs is heavy at many homes as family members of people that were inside First Baptist Church when a shooter opened fire on Sunday still haven’t heard from their loved ones.

Some don’t know if their family members are injured, at the hospital, or deceased. And perhaps the hardest pill to swallow is that some of their cars, which have been in the church parking lot since Sunday morning, were still there as of Sunday night.

Amber Holder has memories with nearly every victim of the shooting. She’s the pastor’s daughter and has been attending church at First Baptist since she was 6 years old. Her younger sister was killed in the shooting.

And just like Amber, so many families are still waiting to find out the fate of their loved ones. A community center building became a designated spot for those families waiting for updates. While there, they comforted each other, prayed, and cried together.

Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Sutherland Springs on Sunday and promised that the victims’ names will be released as soon as possible.

% INLINE %

(Can't see the video? Click here.)

In the meantime, law enforcement agencies working on the case say that there is still no motive for suspect Devin Patrick Kelly, who was killed shortly after the shooting.

As of Sunday night, witnesses are still giving interviews and identifying bodies inside of the church.

© 2017 KENS-TV