Father of 9 shot to death at birthday party

Alexis Osmick was fatally shot at his birthday party. (Photo: WKMG)

A father of nine was shot and killed Saturday at his birthday party in Orange County, deputies said.

Our partners at WKMG in Orlando report Alexis Osmick, who just turned 39, was shot after a fight broke out at the party. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The victim's cousin said Osmick was from Haiti and had a wife and nine children. He said he didn't know who was fighting or why Osmick was shot.

Officials are talking with the shooter, who they say is cooperating with the investigation.

For more, read WKMG's story.

