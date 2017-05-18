Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Has Died

Roger Ailes is discussing a plan that would lead to his departure as chairman of 21st Century Fox. (Photo: 2011 photo by2MK Studio/Fox News via AP)

Fox News founder and former chairman Roger Ailes has died.

The network confirmed Thursday morning that he had passed away at the age of 77. Ailes' wife released a statement with the news.

Ailes was a longtime media consultant for politicians, including Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.

In 1996, he founded Fox News, growing it into the largest cable news network.

This is a developing story. More in a moment.

