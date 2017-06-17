Furman University Student Died from Painkiller Overdose

Joseph Blake Hadden (Photo: Furman University)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - An autopsy has found a 23-year-old South Carolina college student found dead the day before his graduation accidentally overdosed from a powerful painkiller.



Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said Joseph "Blake" Hadden died from taking fentanyl.



The Augusta, Georgia, man played for Furman University's golf team and was found dead in his bed May 5, the day before he was supposed to graduate.



Evans has ruled Hadden's death an accident.



Fentanyl is a pain reliever prescribed by doctors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

