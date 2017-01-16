Astronaut Gene Cernan, Last Man to Walk on the Moon, Dies

Gene Cernan (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Gene Cernan, a former astronaut who was the last man to walk on the moon died Monday, NASA says.

Cernan was 82.

He was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17, the last scheduled manned mission to the moon for the United States in 1972.

Cernan was the second American to have walked in space having spanned the circumference of the world twice in a little more than 2-1/2 hours, according to NASA.

(© 2017 WCNC)