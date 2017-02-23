LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe Birth at NY Zoo

Image: Animal Adventure Park

Harpursville, NY (AP, WLTX) - A New York Zoo continues to live stream one of its giraffe's that's about to give birth.

Animal Adventure Park started streaming video Wednesday of 15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City.

April is expected to give birth to her fourth calf in the coming days.

Animal Adventure owner Jordan Patch says YouTube removed the feed early Thursday after someone reported it was explicit and contained nudity. In a video posted on the zoo's Facebook page, Patch blamed "a handful of extremists and animal rights activists" for interrupting the stream from the "giraffe cam." The live stream resumed on YouTube later Thursday morning. April is 15 years old. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6' tall at birth. Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months.

