Haunted or Hoax? Chairs at Restaurant Move by Themselves

Ventura, CA ( KCBS) - We've got some strange video out of California to share with you.

It's the mystery of the moving chair at a restaurant in Ventura.

First it appears a bar stool tips over with no one around. This video was caught on tape in the middle of the night when the restaurant was closed.

Two weeks later. a lunch chair moved in the middle of the day, alarming customers. One woman got up and tugged on the chair, trying to figure out what just happened.

The restaurant owner says its no Halloween prank and he's not sure what's going on.

