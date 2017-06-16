'I Prayed Like I Have Never Prayed Before' | Homeowner Helps Catch Escaped Inmates

Patrick Hale (Photo: WXIA)

The armed homeowner who helped authorities catch two escaped Georgia inmates wanted for murder talked about the incident on Friday.

With his wife and young daughter by his side, 35-year-old Patrick Hale laid out the timeline of events that ended with the capture of Ricky Dubose and Donne Rowe Thursday night.

At 6:40 p.m. Hale said he was alerted by friends that the inmates were in the area and had gotten into a shootout with authorities.

"At 6:46, I loaded every weapon I could in my house to be prepared in the event that they needed to be used," Hale said.

A minute later, Hale said he saw two men cross a barbed wire fence 300 yards from his back door.

"[At] 6:47 p.m, I prayed like I have never prayed before," he said.

Hale said he called 911 and grabbed his young daughter.

Forced with choosing between a panic room in his house or trying to get away, Hale and his family decided to to make a run for it. They got in his car. As they backed up, he saw that the men had gotten closer.

"They began to take off their shirts and start waving at us as if to slow us down," he said.

As the men came closer, Hale continued to slowly back up.

"At that point, I realized that I had two ex-cons wanted for murder that had just shot at law enforcement and nothing to lose," Hale said. "And for some reason they started to surrender and laid down on their stomach on my concrete driveway."

For Hale, it was a sign of faith.

"If that doesn't make you believe in Jesus Christ, I don't know what will."

Within three minutes, more than 45 police officers arrived and apprehended the suspects.

"I had a weapon on me, but I never had to draw the weapon," Hale said.

The men said nothing, only getting up briefly for a sip of water before laying back down.

Hale refuted notions that he was a hero.

"Hearing that you're a hero for simply calling 911 and explaining what happened and just backing up -- even though we did have guns with us, we never had to use them -- that to me is more than a God thing," he said.

Hale said that he wasn't aware of the $130,000 reward being offered for the suspects, and that "I haven't gone down that road yet."

As to why the men surrendered, Hale theorized that it was because his car looks like a police cruiser.

It could have turned out much differently, Hale said.

"I had a truck that was recently filled up with gas, with the keys in the front seat with a loaded shotgun that I left in the front of my house," Hale said. He said he thought, "Were they going to get to it or not?"

They didn't. And now they remain jailed in Tennessee awaiting extradition to face new murder charges in Georgia.

And Hale, he's still getting used to the media attention.

© 2017 WXIA-TV