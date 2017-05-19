Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail) (Photo: WXIA)

MARION, IN - A 34-year-old man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of felony child molesting.

Nicholas Deon Thrash is being held in the Grant County Jail on a cash-only bond of $500,000.

Thrash was arrested after a Crime Stoppers tip came into authorities, once a manhunt for him got underway last week.

When arrested, Thrash gave authorities a Georgia address as his home. 11Alive News found that he is originally from Columbus, Ga., but there is no indication as to how long he has been in Indiana.

According to Indianapolis NBC station WTHR, the woman Thrash was staying with said she had just started dating Thrash, and she had no idea authorities were looking for him until investigators swarmed her home on Wednesday.

Neighbors expressed outrage at the allegations against Thrash.

"That's just sickening," Dantay Smith told WTHR. "It's just sad to see somebody do something like that to a child; so young, so little. Why would you even think about doing something like that?"

"It's crazy, especially a grown man and 10-year-old child," said Akem Williams. "It's like, what's the world coming to? What's America coming to?"

Marion Police thanked the public on their Facebook page for helping to get Thrash off the streets.

"Thanks to your tips this man was arrested moments ago here in Marion," the message said. "Thank you Marion Citizens for working with your local police department."

According to Indianapolis TV station WISH-TV, the girl's mother has also been arrested in connection with the case. She is being held on $100,000 bond on two counts of neglect of a dependent.

The child's grandmother told WISH-TV Thrash was someone the family had known and trusted. Now, they are left with caring for the girl, who she said is 20 weeks pregnant and has to grow up overnight.

"I hope he gets what's coming to him," she said. "He's got to pay for this."

