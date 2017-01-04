Do you see a 'demon' or 'angel' in this photo?

In a photo shared on Facebook by Phoenix resident Richard Christianson, a large, dark figure is seen standing near a home. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

The latest viral photo has the internet buzzing in a debate.

In a photo shared on Facebook by Phoenix resident Richard Christianson, a large, dark figure is seen standing near a home.

A closer examination of the photo apparently shows the figure with what looks like wings and small horns coming out of the top of the figure.

As you can imagine, the internet is already arguing on whether the image in the photo is a "demon" or "angel." Since its posting on Jan. 1, the post has already been shared more than 80,000 times and received more than 9,000 comments.

(© 2017 KPNX)