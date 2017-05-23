'James Bond' Actor Roger Moore Dies

Roger Moore (Photo: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)

(WLTX) - Actor Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of "James Bond" in multiple films, has died.

His family released a statement on his official Twitter page Tuesday morning confirming his death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer," the statement said. "The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Moore began playing James Bond in 1973's "To Live and Let Die" and continued through 1985's "View to a Kill" for a total of seven films.

He also portrayed Simon Templar in the hit TV series "The Saint" from 1962 to 1969.

Moore was 89.

