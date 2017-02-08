Jeff Sessions Confirmed as U.S. Attorney General

Jeff Sessions (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Washington, DC (WLTX, AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the new attorney general of the United States.

Senators voted Wednesday night to approve him by a 52-47 majority, with one senator voting present. The vote went straight down party lines.

Sessions, himself a U.S. Senator, had broad support of Republicans. But Democrats contend Sessions is too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and weak on civil rights. They asserted he wouldn't do enough to protect voting rights of minorities, protections for gay people, the right of women to procure abortions, and immigrants in the country illegally to receive due process.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate's lone African-American Republican, mounted a remarkably personal defense of Sessions.



Scott, a conservative, said he has received racist messages since announcing his support for Sessions. He read messages in which he was called an "Uncle Tom" and said, "I just wish that my friends who call themselves liberals would want tolerance for all Americans."



He noted his personal experiences in introducing Sessions to his African-American constituents. And he read the statements of black Alabama Democrats vouching for Sessions. He said, "Jeff Sessions has earned my support and I will hold him accountable if and when we disagree."





