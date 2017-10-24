Man sentenced to house arrest for shooting bald eagle, running it over with ATV

File Photo: American bald eagle in flight with wings at full extension. (Photo: jtstewartphoto, jtstewartphoto)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- Allen Thacker, the man who pleaded guilty to shooting and then running over a bald eagle earlier this year, will not be going to jail.

A federal district court judge sentenced Thacker to one year of probation, one month of home confinement and 100 hours of community service.

The judge ordered Thacker to serve the community service hours at a national wildlife refuge.

Thacker must also pay $1,500 in restitution.

