Judge Throws Out Murder Conviction of Former NFL Star Following His Death

Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during a hearing on August 22, 2013. (Photo: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) - Aaron Hernandez had his murder conviction vacated by a judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday, an expected move after the former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his prison cell last month.

Judge Susan Garsh, a justice of the Superior Court in Bristol County, cited longstanding rules when it came to “abating the entire prosecution as if it never happened,” WBZ-TV reported. Under state law, convictions are typically vacated if a defendant dies while his or her case is under appeal.

Hernandez was convicted of the first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd in 2015.

