Country Legend Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Stroke

Loretta Lynn (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke at her Hurricane Mills home Thursday night and was hospitalized in Nashville, according to a post on her official website.

According to the Friday afternoon post, Lynn is “currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

Upcoming events on her tour schedule will be postponed; more information on those dates will be posted on Lynn’s website (LorettaLynn.com) in the coming days.

In April, Lynn celebrated her 85th birthday by playing two sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium. She’s scheduled to return to the Ryman in August; those concerts will coincide with the release of her forthcoming album Wouldn’t It Be Great.

