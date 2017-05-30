Man Tried to Bring Guns, Ammo on Charlotte Plane, TSA Says

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- TSA officers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport stopped a man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plan Monday.

According to TSA, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. when a man from Florida was stopped with a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

The man's gun and ammunition were detected when the man's carry-on passed through the x-ray machine on the conveyor belt. The passenger was questioned and arrested on a local charge of carrying a firearm on airport property, TSA says.

This is the 24 firearm TSA has detected at the Charlotte airport so far in 2017. Last year, TSA found 54 firearms in total at the airport.

