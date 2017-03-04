Man Down on His Luck, Wins $50,000 Lotto

A man who had fallen on hard times won $50,000 in a Colorado Lottery scratch off game. (Photo: Colorado Lottery)

DENVER - A man, who had recently fallen on hard times, won $50,000 while playing a Colorado Lottery scratch off game.

According to a Facebook post from the Colorado Lottery, Adam H. was staying at the Denver Rescue Mission.

He could hardly contain his excitement over winning $50,000 playing Poker Celebration! That is the top prize for the game and odds of winning are 1 in 520,000.

He told the lottery that family is everything to him, and he plans to use the prize money to move back to Kentucky so he can be with his daughter and have a fresh start.

Congratulations!

