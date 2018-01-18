Man fools police with fake car made of snow

You’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plowers need to come through.
So naturally police wanted to issue one violator a ticket, only it turns out, his car wasn’t real. It was all snow!
CBS 46 reports the Canadian man made a Delorean-shaped pile of snow and “parked” it in the road.
When police arrived to issue a citation, they got a good laugh out of it. The back of what would have been the ticket read, “Hahahahahaha!”
L.S.D Laprise Simon Designs showed off their creation and the police officer’s note in a Facebook post.
