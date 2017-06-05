Man tells police he traded meth for stolen car

Robert Hardister

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Robert Hardister was arrested Sunday for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

During what the St. Augustine Beach Police Department called a routine patrol of the 10th St. parking lot just east of A1A Beach Blvd., an officer stumbled upon a 2007 Chrysler Sebring that was stolen. Police set up a surveillance and waited for the suspect to return to the vehicle.

When Hardister returned to the car, he was arrested. Hardister told police he knew the car was stolen and that he was a drug dealer that had "fronted" an unknown person methamphetamine in exchange for the car.

Hardister had an active warrant out of North Carolina for Violation of Parole.

© 2017 WTLV-TV