Man Wanted for Charlottesville Assault Surrenders in Georgia

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted for an assault on a counter protestor in Charlottesville has been arrested.

An official with the sheriff's office said Alex Michael Ramos, 33, of Jackson, Ga., turned himself in on Monday.

The arrest warrant was issued over the weekend for malicious wounding in relation to an aggravated assault that happened on August 12 where 20-year-old Deandre Harris was beaten.

As he turned himself in, he told CBS46 in Atlanta that he was not affiliated with a white supremacist group or Neo-Nazi group. He said he was in Charlottesville because he was a "conservative...there were some non-racist members who were going to a free speech rally."

He admitted to CBS46 that "I hit the man one time," and that "before I got there, men beat him with sticks and shields. I had nothing to do with that."

Ramos told them he blames the Charlottesville Police Department because they did nothing to stop it.

Ramos is in the Monroe County jail awaiting extradition to Virginia.

