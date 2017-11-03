"Our prayers have been answered": Missing 6-year-old TN girl found safe

Terriana Hill

A missing 6-year-old Alcoa girl has been found safe.

Alcoa police said Terriana Hill had been found Friday morning around 9 a.m. and their investigation is continuing into how she went missing. The police chief said he doesn't think it was related to a criminal act.

The TBI had issued an Endangered Child Alert for her after she was believed to have wandered away from an apartment in Alcoa Thursday evening.

She had disappeared from building 6 of the Grayson Apartments in Alcoa.

Authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert for Hill because of her age and the weather. They said there were no signs of an abduction situation and believe she wandered away from the apartments on her own.

Authorities had been searching through the night using K-9s and thermal imaging. More search crews were brought in at 6 a.m.

Police said they have received several offers to help search for the girl.

