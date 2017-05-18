Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Found Shot to Death in Car

Kingston Frazier

Madison County, MS - Authorities confirm that a 6-year-old boy whose disappearance had triggered an Amber Alert in Mississippi has died.

Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County Thursday. Officials said Kingston died from a gunshot wound while sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

The alert was issued after the car he was in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot .

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, the child's mother left her Camry running with Kingston inside.

The boy's uncle said he was sleeping in the car when his mother went inside the store.

Within a short time, two men in a two-door Honda Civic pulled up and the passenger jumped in Archie’s car with the child inside. Both vehicles sped away.

A person of interest in his death is in custody. Dwan Wakefield is in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff's Dept. Authorities are also searching for DeAllen Washington in connection to the case.

