Mom Killed 2 Kids to Save Them from Evil in World, Police Say

Claudena Helton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.



The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2qceUUP) that Dayton police Detective Rod Roberts wrote in court documents that police interviewed Claudena Helton after the May 18 shooting. Her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son died Sunday.



Roberts wrote that the 30-year-old Helton "made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world."



Municipal Court Judge Christopher Roberts set bond Monday at $1 million for Helton and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 30. A public defender entered not-guilty pleas for Helton to charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.



The charges likely will be revised later because of the children's deaths after her arrest.

