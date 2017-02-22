CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Details in the Feb. 16 murder of 63-year-old John Harley were released Wednesday in a Corpus Christi Police Department arrest affidavit.

Harley was killed overnight while doing contract work at the Wal-Mart store in the 1800 block of SPID, near Greenwood. According to the arrest affidavit, it was around 10 p.m. Feb. 15 when Harley was assaulted in one of the store bathrooms. He was discovered the next morning "lying in a pool of blood."

The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Memoiral Hospital with serious injuries, but later died from those injuries Saturday, Feb. 18.

CCPD officers located 34-year-old Anthony Richardson Feb. 16 and was taken into custody to make a statement. The affidavit states that Richardson admitted to punching Harley, causing him to fall from a ladder in the restoom at Wal-Mart. Richardson then told police that he "stomped on Harley's head three times causing the serious bodily injury."

Richardson was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and was taken to the City Detention Center.

On Saturday, Harley died in ICU. Charges against Richardson were upgraded to murder.

