NC Student Slammed to the Ground by Officer, Incident Being Reviewed

Rolesville, NC (AP, CBS) - North Carolina authorities say they're investigating a video posted on Twitter that shows a male police officer slamming a female high school student to the floor.

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles says School Resource Officer Ruben De Los Santos was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after the eight-second video was posted. The video shows an officer, surrounded by students, lifting and then dropping a girl to the floor on her left side, then pulling her to her feet and leading her away.

The video itself doesn't show what led up to or followed the scene at Rolesville High School. There may be other video because Eagles says all Rolesville police officers received body cameras in August. The mayor says officials also will review any school security video.

Meanwhile the 15-year-old girl who recorded the video says the girl was trying to break up a fight before the officer arrived at the scene.

Ahunna Akpuda says two girls were fighting, including the sister of the girl who was slammed to the floor. She says the officer arrived a few seconds after the girl arrived to break up the fight.



Her mother, Pam Akpuda, says she doesn't think the office, should be allowed to return to the school, where he was assigned as a resource officer.

The principal of the school says officials will review standards for officers assigned there.



In a statement, principal Dhedra Lassiter says she immediately contacted the police department after becoming aware of the incident Tuesday. Lassiter says the Wake County school district and law enforcement are now reviewing the standards for school resource officers, who are law enforcement officers assigned to work in schools.

