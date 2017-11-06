Neighbors say Sutherland Springs Shooter Would Fire Weapon Late at Night

NEW BRAUNFELS - As of late Sunday night, law enforcement was still blocking the gate to the front of a property along a rural road in New Braunfels where Sutherland Springs mass shooting suspect Devin Kelley lived.

KENS 5 talked to several neighbors who said that the property actually belongs to Kelley’s parents and that he lived in a barn apartment behind the main home with his wife and 2-year-old son.

Neighbors also said that the family has lived there for more than 10 years, but despite that, most say that they’d never even met Kelley. They said that he was in the Air Force and would often be gone for months at a time while he was traveling.

One neighbor said that they would hear gunfire late at night. They said that it’s not rare for people to shoot weapons in the rural area but that the gunfire hear near the Kelley residence was odd because it was always at 10 or 11 p.m.

When KENS 5 talked to the neighbors, they hadn’t heard that Kelley was the suspect in the shooting and they were shocked to hear the news.

“You never think your neighbor is capable of something like that. Makes you wonder, right? If that’s the case, if he did that, that kind of worries you, thinking we’ve been living next door to this guy,” neighbor Makr Moravitz said.

Several other neighbors said that they would often see off items along the street near the property like couches, other furniture, bicycles, and lawn mowers. They said that the items would look new and nice but that the items also looked like they were available for anyone to take.

© 2017 KENS-TV