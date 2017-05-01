WLTX
One dead, one in custody after stabbing at University of Texas

wltx 3:27 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

AUSTIN - Medics are on scene near the Gregory Gymnasium on the University of Texas at Austin campus after one person died and multiple others were injured in a stabbing.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the stabbing happened at 1:46 p.m. Austin police said one person is in custody.

ATCEMS said that three other people are being taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

