Paris to Build Protective Glass Walls at the Eiffel Tower

(Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS — Donald Trump isn't the only leader building a wall, and this one is just as controversial.

The French government is constructing a 8.2-feet-high, bullet-proof glass enclosure around the base of the Eiffel Tower to protect the iconic structure from a terrorist attack. But many French are offended by what they describe as the tasteless design, saying it will be an eyesore.

"It's pure madness!" said Bernard Thiebaut, a retired electrical engineer who lives in Paris. "It's not just a physical barrier, it's also a philosophical and a psychological barrier."

The Paris City Council's approved the $20 million project last month in a vote that didn't receive media attention until last week. When news of the wall broke, Paris Deputy Mayor Jean-Francois Martins discussed the plan at an impromptu city hall news conference.

"The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures," said Martins, adding that glass walls would prevent individuals and vehicles from storming the site, which garners 6 million visitors yearly.

Critics said the wall, which is slated to go up in the fall, could undermine the French capital's tourism industry after a slump following a series of terror attacks by Islamic militants that have claimed more than 200 lives since 2015.

Despite enhance security, terrorists remain a threat.

Last week, police arrested a 16-year-old French girl and her boyfriend on charges of preparing explosives in her flat in Montpellier in southern France in a plot to blow up tourists at the Eiffel Tower. Appearing before an anti-terrorist judge in Paris on Tuesday, the girl identified only as Sarah Z. allegedly converted to Islam and pledged loyalty to the Islamic State.

Two weeks ago, French soldiers opened fire on a man wielding a machete who shouted "Allahu akbar" as he attacked them near the Louvre museum.

As Alison Bell, 50, waited at the security check to access the Eiffel Tower, she said she knew the Eiffel Tower could be a target of a terror attack. "We're very aware that it's a potential target for terrorists here because it's such an iconic place, so you feel a little bit nervous," said Bell, a teacher from Bristol, England.

The mood in the city is tense, she added.

"There is a distinct police presence here in Paris generally. We've seen a lot of people with guns and men in uniforms," Bell said.

Vanita Minhas, a Canadian tourist who visited the Eiffel Tower recently, said the City of Light landmark might end up looking like a fortress.

"I don't think it would look that nice," said Minhas, 25, a dental hygienist. "It won't make the Eiffel Tower seem as special or as unique if they are trying to keep everybody out."

Currently the base of the Eiffel Tower is surrounded by metal grids which were originally set up for the Euro 2016 soccer championships last June. The barriers were intended as a temporary security measure but with terrorism fears still widespread, they've remained in place.

Martins said replacing the unsightly barriers with transparent barriers would allow Parisians and visitors a more pleasant view of the monument.

"If it's glass, it's better than the fences I think," Minhas agreed.

But she does not believe the wall would help prevent a terror attack. "I wouldn't feel safer with a glass wall because I don't think a glass wall can really stop much," she said.

For Thiebaut, the wall is a symbol of another infringement on the French way of life.

"When the Berlin wall fell down, we said 'Never again.' Now all the countries in the world are building walls. I am against all these kind of walls," Thiebaut said. "It's changing the way we live."

