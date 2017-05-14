Deputies: Man reportedly carrying human head stabs employee at store

Stabbing at Estacada Thriftway (Photo: KGW)

Warning: Graphic details

ESTACADA, Ore. – A man reportedly covered in blood, holding a knife and carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into an Estacada grocery store and stabbed an employee Sunday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is in custody.

The man, who has not been identified, walked into Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market at around 2:15 p.m.

Once inside, he stabbed a store employee, who was flown to a hospital, according to Sandy Police. The condition of the employee was not immediately known.

Employees at the store then tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived, Estacada Fire said. The suspect was taken to a hospital after being brought into custody.

At 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a woman who appeared to be dead inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton, about 10 miles from the store. Deputies arrived at the home and located a body.

Investigators determined the death occurred at the Elwood Road home. They believe the man who walked into the Estacada store and attacked the employee is the suspect. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

