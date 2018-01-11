Man on the run with baby after deadly Charlotte shooting

Photo: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man is on the run with a baby following a deadly shooting in west Charlotte.

Shortly after 2 p.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive and discovered the body of a woman. Her name will be released once family is notified. This is the first homicide reported in the Queen City in 2018.

Investigators said they are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett who was last seen driving an older, white Ford Expedition with New York license plates HUP3071.

Homicide suspect identified as Jonathan Bennett, 23, believed to have taken his 2-month-old infant, Journei Bennett, after killing her mother. Last seen driving older white Ford Expedition with New York license plates HUP3071. pic.twitter.com/QU5aegZGbk — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 11, 2018

Detectives believed Bennett took an infant with him, Journei Bennett. An Amber Alert is expected to be issued for the two-month-old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Police investigating homicide on Carlyle Dr. Neighbor says he’s called 911 in the past because of frequent shots in neighborhood @wcnc pic.twitter.com/tjYbUlsclQ — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) January 11, 2018

