Police Officer Found Not Guilty in Shooting of Philando Castile

wltx 4:09 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

Minneapolis, MN (AP) - A Minnesota jury has found a police officer not guilty on all counts in the shooting death of a black motorist that got national attention. 

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged with manslaughter and other offenses in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. He shot Castile seconds later, after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

The shooting drew widespread attention and condemnation in part because Castile's girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

