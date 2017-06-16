Police Officer Found Not Guilty in Shooting of Philando Castile

Minneapolis, MN (AP) - A Minnesota jury has found a police officer not guilty on all counts in the shooting death of a black motorist that got national attention.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged with manslaughter and other offenses in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.
Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. He shot Castile seconds later, after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.
The shooting drew widespread attention and condemnation in part because Castile's girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
