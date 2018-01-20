(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A pimp fatally collapsed after an altercation with a good Samaritan who was trying to help a woman he was assaulting early Saturday morning in northwest Houston, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, police responded to what was initially thought to be a hit-and-run around 2:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Hempstead near Gessner.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a woman who was being sex trafficked from Wisconsin.

The woman told police she was being assaulted by her pimp at a nearby club when she attempted to flee. Hel allegedly continued to pursue and assault her.

Police say a good Samaritan driving by witnessed the assault and got out his vehicle to help which resulted in some sort of altercation between the two men. The woman told police the pimp threatened to shoot him.

Police say the good Samaritan fled the scene in fear of his life. Police say the woman tried to jump into the pickup truck, but the the pimp pulled her hair and grabbed her.

At some point, police say they both lost their grip and hit the ground.

"According to the reporting witness, the male pimp hits the ground, rises to his feet, stumbles across the roadway and collapses on the shoulder," said Sergeant R. Klementich with the Houston Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with "obvious signs of physical assault."

Police are looking to speak with the good Samaritan who fled in a dark colored pickup truck. If you know anything about the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

