Police: Suspect Who Killed Orlando Officer Killed Pregnant Woman Last Month

Markeith Loyd

Orlando, FL (AP) - An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty outside a Walmart store Monday has died.



Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. She's identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Orlando police say this is the same suspect wanted for killing a pregnant woman just last month.



Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Debra Clayton (Photo: Orlando Police)



