President Trump Pardons Ex-Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Joe Arpaio (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has granted a presidential pardon to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a release sent to news organizations late Friday afternoon.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court earlier this summer in a case related to racial profiling.

A judge determined that Arpaio had ignored another judge's orders to have the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office stop racially profiling Latinos in the Phoenix area.

But President Trump praised Arpaio's 50 years of law enforcement service, and said he was a "worthy candiate" for a pardon.

Arpaio was a big supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign and one of the original "birthers" who questioned President Barack Obama's citizenship, an idea Trump championed several years before his presidential run.

