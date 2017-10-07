Rapper Nelly Arrested on Rape Charge

Nelly (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Auburn, WA (KING) - The rapper Nelly was arrested on a rape charge early Saturday morning after an assault in Auburn, Washington.

Auburn Police say a woman called 911 around 3:48 a.m. to report she was sexually assaulted on a tour bus in Auburn.

Nelly performed at the White River Ampitheater just a few hours earlier. He's on tour with the country duo "Florida-Georgia Line," who he recorded the hit "Cruise" with.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, whose professional name is Nelly, was arrested just before 5 a.m. and booked into a local jail.

Celebrity news website TMZ cites the rapper's lawyer, who says the claim is made up. "I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges," the lawyer reportedly said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

