RAW: Video captures fatal gunfight inside Texas car dealership

WARNING: Video captures sound of a deadly shooting



GREENVILLE, Texas -- Cell phone video released Wednesday shows a deadly shooting unfold between two bounty hunters and a fugitive who opened fire inside a showroom at a Nissan dealership Tuesday.



According to the City of Greenville, two men with F.N.G. Security and Investigations of Corpus Christi went to the Greenville Nissan dealership attempting to arrest a fugitive.

The bounty hunters identified as Gabriel Bernal, 33, and Fidel Garcia, 54, waited more than two hours until their fugitive arrived in the company of a Nissan customer.



At about 7:10 p.m. they approached the fugitive, Ramon Michael Hutchinson, aka Raymond Hutchinson, 49, of St. Paul, Minnesota. They approached the man and pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest. Video shows Bernal and Garcia pointing guns at Hutchinson. Officials say that's when Hutchinson attempted to pull a gun from his waistband, but dropped his pistol on a desk.

A scuffle ensued in the office and Hutchinson was able to grab his weapon and began firing. Both Garcia and Bernal returned fire.



The gunfight, between all three of them, happened in front of employees and customers, including children, in the showroom.

Hutchinson had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a 1st degree drug charge from the Hennepin County Sherriff’s Office in Minneapolis.



Hutchinson was in an office at the dealership with another person when he was approached by Bernal and Garcia.



About 20 shots were fired in a time span of an estimated six seconds.



All three of them sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.



All three bodies were transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

