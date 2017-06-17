Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition is Upgraded, Watched Baseball Game

Steve Scalise (Photo: Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

Rep. Steve Scalise's condition was upgraded to serious from critical Saturday, according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

"Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition," the release said. "He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones."

The statement noted that there would be no further updates on Scalise's condition for the rest of the weekend.

His Twitter account later said that he was watching the LSU College World Series game on TV, and was "rooting hard' for a Tigers win.

Scalise was among those shot last Wednesday by John Hodgkinson, who opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers who were wrapping up an early morning baseball practice at a field in Arlington, Va. Hodgkinson, who died from injuries sustained as he exchanged gunfire with authorities, had a list of lawmakers' names on his person.

Scalise was shot in the hip, and the bullet damaged bone, blood vessels and internal organs. The injuries had put the majority whip at an "imminent risk of death," said Jack Sava, director of trauma care for MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Scalise has undergone number surgeries so far, and his recovery is expected to be lengthy.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM