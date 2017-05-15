Child Bitten By Snake at Elementary School

Pleasant Garden Elementary (Photo: WFMY News 2)

PLEASANT GARDEN, NC - A young child was bitten by a snake on the school playground during recess at Pleasant Garden Elementary on Monday.

According to Nora Murray, Guilford County Schools spokesperson, the child reported they were bitten and 911 was immediately called. The student was taken to a local hospital and treated. Parents were alerted via a phone call from the principal.

Murray said the principal canceled recess for the rest of the day and "preventative measures" were put in place. Murray said we searched the area for any snakes and spread snake away powder along the fence line that is designed to help prevent snakes. GCS maintenance also explored the area to check for any safety concerns.

The snake was not located. It's unclear what kind of snake or where the snake bit the child, as Murray said she could not share specific student information or condition.

