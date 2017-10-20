Rock thrown from highway overpass kills man in car

Traffic driving under flyover bridge/overpass, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Ryan McVay)

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - UPDATE: Several teenagers are in custody in connection with the incident. Police say the teenagers threw more than 20 rocks onto the freeway. The exact charges they will face have not been determined.

Original story: Michigan authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who threw a rock from a highway overpass that smashed a car windshield and killed a 32-year-old man.

Authorities say Kenneth White of Mount Morris was a passenger in the car that was struck Wednesday night on Interstate 75 in Genesee County's Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks, and the sheriff's office says a group of people may be responsible. Investigators say they believe the rocks may have been taken from another location.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. A $2,500 reward is being offered.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press