VIRAL: Police Officer shows up to noise complaint, joins the party

Photo captured from Leslie Sapp Facebook Video (Photo: Leslie Sapp Facebook Video, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A call for a noise violation can often end with a citation. A group of local dancers got a big surprise Saturday night when an SAPD officer showed up at one of their events.

Just before 10:00 Saturday night officer Juan Bruno was sent to a home on the city's west side because somebody called 9-1-1 and said the crew was too loud.

Instead of busting out a ticket book, officer Bruno busted out some moves.



The NXG dance crew has a dozen members ranging from eight years old to 27. They were all there Saturday night.

"It was an event that we threw it was called the Clash of styles and a bunch of people showed up," mother of two Leslie Sapp said.



One surprise guest was officer Bruno.

Sapp said, "Eventually he came out and walked over. He was kind of just watching my daughter was battling at the time,"



"I thought he was going to come over here and shut the whole thing down," crew member Jaelie Poparad said.



But instead of shutting it down he turned it up with a little salsa. He even took Jaelie for a little spin around the dance floor.



The video on Facebook already has over 260,000 views and tons funny and positive comments.

The officer left a great impression on these young dancers.

Poparad said, "He brought a good vibe to the event and it totally made my night." Sapp added, "It's definitely a cool moment for us here to see ourselves in person you really don't get to see that too often for yourself."

